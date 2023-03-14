Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has visited the country’s humanitarian campaign dedicated to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

The Dubai ruler inspected the efforts of volunteers participating in the ‘bridges of Goodness’ campaign at its headquarters at the Dubai World Trade Centre, according to state news agency WAM on Tuesday.

"Today, I visited the Bridges of Goodness campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye,” Bin Rashid said.

“The bridges of goodness that the UAE extends with peoples in times of distress are permanent bridges that establish love, communication and solidarity. They raise brotherhood to noble levels."

“Today's campaign was attended by 2,000 volunteers, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals, and others,” he said.

"Their goal is the same, to deliver a message of goodness to our brothers, and to express our most important human values...they have all our thanks and appreciation," he added.

READ MORE:UAE, Saudi Arabia continue humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria after quakes

Relief, rehabilitation effort ongoing