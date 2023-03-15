The collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend spooked markets in the US and beyond, sparking fears of a global financial crash.

Besides the technology-focused bank SVB, two other important banks — Silvergate and Signature — enabling cryptocurrency operations also announced wind-down of their operations.

The back-to-back bank collapses caused global financial stocks to lose $465 billion in market value in only two days.

Several banks and holdings have fallen by at least 10 percent. European banking shares also dropped sharply after the SVB fallout.

One of the biggest sectors feared hit by the collapse is start-up companies. Investors say start-ups could face issues accessing funds and credit lines to pay their employees, which may lead to tightening their belts.

In an extraordinary move, the US government stepped in to stop the bleeding in the financial markets, protect small businesses, and ensure depositors that they would get back every penny in their bank accounts.

But it failed to stop crowds from waiting for hours in front of SVB branches across the US to withdraw their money, despite an announcement that government insurance will cover accounts up to $250,000.

It all began on March 8 when SVB announced that it needed to raise about $2.5 billion to shore up its balance sheet, which was dwarfed by Federal Reserve interest rates. As the news spread, the bank’s clients began to withdraw their deposits — about $42 billion — leading to the catastrophic meltdown.

Prominent bank for start-ups

The collapse of SVB, the 16th largest bank in the US and a prominent lender to start-up companies and venture capital firms, has been recorded as the worst in US financial history after the shuttering of Washington Mutual, the largest savings and loan association, in the 2008 global economic crisis.

Over 5,000 start-up chief executives and founders, including cloud storage company Dropbox, signed a petition appealing directly to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other officials to provide relief as they warned more than 100,000 jobs could be at risk.

Representing 400,000 employees, they asked small business depositors at the bank to be made whole and requested regulators to conduct a backstop of depositors.

SVB was crucial for start-ups as it allowed easy access to funds.

It allowed Chinese start-up companies to open an account using just a mobile number verification, according to a report, in which a start-up founder who requested anonymity stated they once had tens of millions of US dollars at the bank.