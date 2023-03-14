At least five people have been killed and 11 others, including a regional governor, wounded in a suicide attack in southern Somalia, police said.

A vehicle laden with explosives ploughed into a guest house hosting government officials in Bardera, 450 kilometres (279 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu, area police commander Hussein Adan, said on Tuesday.

"The explosion destroyed most parts of the building and five security guards died in the blast," Adan said.

Eleven people, including the governor Ahmed Bulle Gared, were injured, he added.

Mohamud Saney, who witnessed Tuesday's attack, said, they had "never heard anything as big as the explosion."

"It shook the earth like an earthquake."

Bloody insurgency