Türkiye has said talks over the extension of a deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea are still continuing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Turkish defence ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal, brokered between Moscow and Kiev in July by Türkiye and the United Nations.

"Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the relevant authorities continue to negotiate and coordinate to carry on with the activities of the grain deal and to extend it in accordance with the agreement, with demands of the parties taken into account," the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In these talks, the parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity around the world and proves that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue," it read.

Black Sea grain deal is set to expire on Saturday.

Ensuring peace in the region