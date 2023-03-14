The Biden administration has approved a controversial oil and gas drilling in Alaska, close to the Arctic Circle, reigniting a huge debate over rich nations' commitment to battle the growing climate crisis by shifting to clean energy.

But ConocoPhillips' $7 billion Willow project -- even at its scaled-back version -- is expected to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil daily.

Activists say the project will have a significant climate and wildlife impact and generate up to 278 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas over its 30-year lifespan. That is equivalent to adding two million cars to US roads annually.

The US government's decision on Monday follows an aggressive eleventh-hour campaign from opponents who had argued that the development of the three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with President Biden's highly-publicised efforts to fight the climate crisis and shift to cleaner sources of energy.

The project is located in Alaska's remote North Slope and inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 9.3 million-hectare (23 million-acre) area that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the US.

Economy vs environment

While environmentalists have criticised the decision, arguing that it is inconsistent with Biden's climate pledges, lawmakers representing Alaska have pushed for the project's approval, stating that it is a much-needed investment in the region's communities and will help boost domestic energy production.

Those who support the Willow project also promise that the oil production will be cleaner than getting it from other countries like Saudi Arabia or Venezuela.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, speaking at a press conference, questioned why the US is not utilising its own resources, despite having a good environmental track record.

She welcomed the confirmation of the project as "good news," saying that "this will mean jobs and revenue for Alaska" by bringing upwards of 180,000 barrels of oil per day into the Trans Alaska Pipeline.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance also welcomed the decision, stating that it will enhance energy security, create good union jobs, and benefit Alaska Native communities.

A coalition of Alaska Native groups on the North Slope also supports the project, saying it could be a much-needed new source of revenue for the region and fund services, including education and healthcare.

Other Alaska Natives living closer to the planned project, such as city officials and tribal members in the Native village of Nuiqsut, are concerned about its health and environmental impacts.