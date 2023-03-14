WORLD
2 MIN READ
China to resume issuing visas in 'all categories'
Visa-free entry for Hainan Island, cruise ships in Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau will also be resumed.
China to resume issuing visas in 'all categories'
The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 14, 2023

China has announced it will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas after a three-year halt during the pandemic.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement on Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19 in February.

All types of visas will resume from Wednesday. Visa-free entry also will resume at destinations such as Hainan Island as well as for cruise ships entering Shanghai that had no visa requirement before Covid-19.

The notice didn't specify whether vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests would be required.

The move would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice posted on the websites of numerous Chinese missions and embassies.

RECOMMENDED

China had stuck to a harsh “zero-covid” strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily Covid-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.

READ MORE: China's embassy in South Korea halts issue of short-term visas

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground