Two men died after a pickup truck hit pedestrians beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui, although a senior Canadian official rapidly ruled out a terrorist attack or a national security incident.

A provincial police spokesperson said on Monday nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sgt. Helene St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself into police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

A senior government official familiar with the matter said the incident was not terrorism or national security related.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

