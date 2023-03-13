The leaders of the United States, Australia and Britain revealed details of a plan to offer Australia nuclear-powered attack submarines.

In a joint statement on Monday, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak endorsed plans for the AUKUS project, first announced in 2021, at the US naval base in San Diego, California, principal home port of the US Pacific Fleet.

Under the deal, the United States intends to sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, with an option to buy two more if needed, the joint statement said.

The statement from the leaders said the multi-stage project would culminate with British and Australian production and operation of a new class of submarine - SSN-AUKUS - a "trilaterally developed" vessel based on Britain's next-generation design that would be built in Britain and Australia and include "cutting edge" US technologies.

"The first UK submarines built to this design will be delivered in the late 2030s ... and the first Australian submarines will follow in the early 2040s," a British statement said.

The vessels will be built by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, it said.

The agreement will also see US and British submarines deployed in Western Australia to help train Australian crews and bolster deterrence, the senior US official said.

The joint statement said the United States and Britain would begin these rotational deployments as soon as 2027 and a senior US official said this would increase to four US submarines and one British in a few years.

This first phase of the plan is already under way with Virginia, a nuclear-powered cruise missile attack submarine, currently visiting Perth, Australia, officials said.

Nuclear proliferation

AUKUS will be the first time Washington has shared nuclear-propulsion technology since it did so with Britain in the 1950s.

China has condemned AUKUS as an illegal act of nuclear proliferation.

In launching the partnership Australia also upset France by abruptly cancelling a deal to buy French conventional submarines.

Briefing a small group of reporters on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dismissed China's concerns and pointed to Beijing's own military buildup, including nuclear-powered submarines.

"We have communicated with them about AUKUS and sought more information from them about their intentions," he said.

Big questions remain about the plan, not least over strict US curbs on the extensive technology sharing needed for the project and about how long it will take to deliver the submarines, even as the perceived threat posed by China mounts.