Iran has granted amnesty to 82,000 people, including 22,000 protesters, according to the judiciary chief.

Addressing a meeting of the top judiciary council, Mohseni Ejei said on Monday so far 82,000 people have been pardoned following a decree issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month.

The judiciary chief, however, clarified that those accused of "violent crimes and thefts" have not been included in the general amnesty.

In early February, Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to mass amnesty for tens of thousands of prisoners, including those arrested in recent protests that rocked the country.

The amnesty came in response to a proposal by Ejei that called for pardon and commutation of sentences for a "significant number" of convicts and suspects.

Nationwide protests

The countrywide protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in mid-September, leading to thousands of arrests.