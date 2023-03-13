Türkiye is "working hard" to rebuild its southern provinces hit by powerful earthquakes last month and to heal victims' wounds, the country's communications director has said.

"We are working hard to rebuild and improve all 11 provinces. Our state did not abandon its citizens in Van, Elazig or Izmir in the past. We will also stand with our brothers and sisters that were hurt by the 'disaster of the century'," Fahrettin Altun said at the closing session of a panel in Brussels on Monday.

"In this sense, we heal the wounds and reverse the damage to the region's economic life, demographics, culture, historical heritage and environment," Altun added at the event, titled Solidarity to Overcome Disaster and organised by the European Parliament.

On February 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, and claimed the lives of more than 48,445 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

'Difficult period'

Stressing that Türkiye was going through a "difficult period," Altun said that though the earthquakes were centred in Kahramanmaras, all of Türkiye was shaken.

"But even people with no ties to the region were deeply wounded. Despite the weight of this burden and the difficulty of this test, the Turkish state and people got back on their feet together," he said.

With all its institutions and under the coordination of its disaster management agency AFAD, Türkiye launched rescue efforts and began addressing basic needs like food and shelter, added Altun.

"At the same time, our friends abroad – including many European governments – answered Türkiye's call. They made cash and in-kind donations as well as deployed their search-and-rescue teams to save many lives."

Altun underlined that it is among Türkiye's priorities to build safe and permanent housing units for the survivors and to deliver these to them within a year as the country focuses on preparing for future disasters, including in Istanbul.

"As Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) said: 'We are determined to make Türkiye the best prepared and most rapidly responding country in the world – with common reason, common conscience, common morals, and a common vision'," he added.

International aid

Altun voiced appreciation to nations and people that stood with Türkiye in this difficult time.

"Many countries sent rescue workers to Türkiye. They made cash and in-kind donations. They build field hospitals and mobile kitchens. Senior officials from many countries offered their condolences by phone or in person.