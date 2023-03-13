TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on March 15-16
Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that a Turkish delegation will visit Moscow for technical talks ahead of a planned Turkish, Russian, Iranian, and Syrian foreign ministers' meeting.
Turkish FM Cavusoglu attended joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
March 13, 2023

A meeting on Syria at the level of deputy foreign ministers between Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria will be held in Moscow on March 15-16, Turkish diplomatic sources has said.

"The Iranian side will also attend this meeting. At this meeting, preparations for the foreign ministers' meeting will be made," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, their Syrian counterpart Ayman Susan, and Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister.

On December 28, 2022, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

About the possibility of the inclusion of Iran into the talks, Türkiye previously said Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would mark another high-level talk since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

SOURCE:AA
