A meeting on Syria at the level of deputy foreign ministers between Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria will be held in Moscow on March 15-16, Turkish diplomatic sources has said.

"The Iranian side will also attend this meeting. At this meeting, preparations for the foreign ministers' meeting will be made," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, their Syrian counterpart Ayman Susan, and Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister.

