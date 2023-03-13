WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly two dozen migrants killed as boat capsizes off Madagascar coast
Two people were missing out of 47 people who had embarked on the perilous sea journey to reach the French territory of Mayotte, officials said.
Nearly two dozen migrants killed as boat capsizes off Madagascar coast
Hundreds of people die each year as they try to reach Europe from Asian and Middle East countries seeking a better life. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 13, 2023

At least 22 migrants have died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation's maritime authorities said.

"Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank," the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement.

"Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found," it said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday and that search-and-rescue operations were continuing for the two people who remained missing.

In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.

RECOMMENDED

There are no viable statistics on how many people have lost their lives in attempting such crossings. 

A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that, at that time, around 1,000 people were dying each year.

READ MORE: Rescue crew searches San Diego coast after boat capsizes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground