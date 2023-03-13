At least 22 migrants have died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation's maritime authorities said.

"Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank," the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement.

"Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found," it said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday and that search-and-rescue operations were continuing for the two people who remained missing.

In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.