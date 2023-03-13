WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police: Mastermind of HQ attack in Pakistan killed
At least four security personnel and three attackers were killed in the hours-long clash after militants stormed the compound, which houses the office of the city police chief.
Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks following the recapture of neighboring Afghanistan by the Taliban / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
March 13, 2023

Officers of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department have said that they killed the suspected mastermind of last month's brazen attack on the police headquarters in the southern port city of Karachi.

The counter-terrorism cell of the Karachi police said on Monday the alleged mastermind, Riaz Ullah, was killed along with an accomplice during a security operation at the city's northern bypass.

The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organisation of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Ullah was the TTP's head for Karachi, the police said.

Another two suspected militants were arrested in the operation.

Islamabad accused the TTP and its affiliates, who were pushed towards Afghanistan in the wake of a series of military operations in the northwestern tribal belt along the Afghan border since 2014, for the recent attacks.

SOURCE:AA
