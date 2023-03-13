WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Xi highlights national security in congress closing speech
Xi Jinping, 69, thanks the thousands of delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for giving him a third five-year term at the helm of the world's most populous nation.
China's Xi highlights national security in congress closing speech
Chinese President Xi Jinping also called for consolidated stability in once-restive Hong Kong and unification with the island of Taiwan. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 13, 2023

In his first address since being handed a historic third term, China's President Xi Jinping has emphasised the need to strengthen national security.

Xi, 69, on Monday thanked the thousands of delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People for giving him a third term, vowing to "take the needs of the country as my mission, and the interests of the people as my yardstick".

Xi became China's most powerful leader in generations last week when he was reappointed for another five years at the helm of the world's most populous nation, in a break with long-standing political precedent.

The National People's Congress (NPC) –– a carefully choreographed conclave of China's rubber-stamp parliament –– also appointed a key Xi ally, Li Qiang, as the new premier.

READ MORE:China parliament approves Li Qiang as premier

'Heavy responsibilty'

RECOMMENDED

"Security is the bedrock of development, while stability is a prerequisite for prosperity," Xi told the assembled delegates at the NPC's closing session.

"We must fully promote the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces, and build the people's armed forces into a Great Wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests."

He also called for consolidated stability in Hong Kong and unification with the island of Taiwan, which Beijing views as part of its own territory.

"The trust of the people is the greatest driving force pushing me forward, and also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders," he said.

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process."

READ MORE:What to expect from Xi Jinping's next five years as Chinese president

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections