Saudi Arabia has said that agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations with Iran "does not mean that all issues have been resolved".

The agreement is an indication of the common desire to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the Asharq Al Awsat newspaper on Sunday.

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart relations with Iran in two months and that mutual visits can be made in the future.

Referring to the role of China in the agreement, bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia has common interests with Beijing and Tehran in creating an environment of security and stability in the region.

The two Persian Gulf neighbours severed ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of prominent Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Al Nimr.