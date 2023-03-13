WORLD
Deal with Iran does not mean 'all issues resolved': Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan says the agreement to resume bilateral relations with Tehran is an indication of the common desire to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan says that Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart relations with Iran in two months and that mutual visits can be made in the future. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia has said that agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations with Iran "does not mean that all issues have been resolved".

The agreement is an indication of the common desire to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the Asharq Al Awsat newspaper on Sunday.

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart relations with Iran in two months and that mutual visits can be made in the future.

Referring to the role of China in the agreement, bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia has common interests with Beijing and Tehran in creating an environment of security and stability in the region.

The two Persian Gulf neighbours severed ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of prominent Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Al Nimr.

The two countries were engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore ties.

The talks were brokered by Iraq.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to resume bilateral relations after several days of talks facilitated by the Chinese government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
