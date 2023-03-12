About 30 migrants were missing and presumed drowned after the overcrowded boat they were on capsized during a rescue attempt by a cargo ship off Libya's coast, Italy's coastguard said.

Seventeen migrants were saved and a search was under way for the missing after the early-morning attempted rescue in a search-and-rescue zone under the jurisdiction of Libya, the coastguard said on Sunday.

"During the rescue operations... the boat capsized during the transfer of the migrants: 17 people were rescued and recovered by the (cargo) vessel while approximately 30 migrants were missing," said the coastguard.

The latest disaster in the Mediterranean comes exactly two weeks after a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast of Calabria that killed at least 76 people, with bodies continuing to wash ashore nearly daily.

READ MORE:Over a thousand migrants brought ashore by Italian coastguard

That shipwreck has put Italy's far-right government on the defensive as it tries to fend off sharp criticism that it failed to intervene in time to save the migrants.

Alarm Phone, a charity that monitors migrant boats, said it had been contacted by the boat in distress some 100 miles (160 kilometres) northwest of Benghazi and alerted Italian authorities early Saturday morning.

The boat was also spotted by a surveillance plane of German NGO SeaWatch, which reported it was "dangerously overcrowded and in frightening waves."

In a statement, Italy's coastguard said Alarm Phone had notified Rome's rescue coordination centre, as well as Maltese and Libyan authorities about the boat.

A merchant vessel that had headed towards the boat after the alert by SeaWatch reported difficulty in rescuing the boat due to bad weather, the coastguard said.

READ MORE:More than dozen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drown off Tunisia