Turkish election board issues list of parties contesting May election
Türkiye's Supreme Election Council names 36 political parties which will take part in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
March 13, 2023

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council's list of 36 parties which will participate in the presidential and parliamentary election set for May 14, 2023 has been published in the Official Gazette.

The political parties to compete in the elections include Justice and Development (AK) Party, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Republican People's Party (CHP), Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Democracy and Progress Party, Future Party, Good (IYI) Party, Homeland Party, New Welfare Party, Democrat Party, Democratic Left Party, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Communist Party of Türkiye.

Some practices and prohibitions for election day were also published on Sunday in the Official Gazette.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited from 6 AM local time (0300 GMT) to 12 AM local time (2100 GMT) on election day.

No one will be allowed to carry weapons except those who are responsible for maintaining security and order.

Media outlets are forbidden to make predictions and comments on the election and their results until 6 PM local time (1500 GMT).

Media outlets will be able to publish news and communiques to be released by the election council, between 6 PM local time (1500 GMT) and 9 PM local time (1800 GMT).

After 9 PM local time (1800 GMT) or earlier, broadcasters will be free to report on the election results.

The same provisions will be applied on May 28, which was determined as the date for a possible second round of presidential election.

Voting is scheduled to start by 8 AM local time (0500 GMT) and end by 5 PM local time (1400 GMT).

