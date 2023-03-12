Türkiye has mobilised all of its institutions, personnel and resources for disaster-hit areas since the earthquakes in its southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"No one should have any doubt that all the means of the state and the nation have been mobilised for the earthquake zone," Erdogan said in the quake-hit Hatay's Samandag district on Sunday.

"We have mobilised our military, police, gendarmerie, healthcare professionals, educators, personnel of all relevant institutions, and all our vehicles, from aircraft to helicopters and ships, for our earthquake victims," he said.

There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster in which the death toll reached 48,000, the injured exceeded 115,000, and 50,000 buildings were destroyed, he added.

READ MORE:Strong international solidarity gives strength to Türkiye – Cavusoglu

The government plans to complete the construction of the "urgently needed 244,000 city houses and 75,000 village houses within a year" in Hatay, he said.