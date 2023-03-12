WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran confirms death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dual national
Habib Farajollah Chaab, who was found guilty on charges of "corruption on earth" and the formation of a rebel group, was sentenced to death on December 6.
Iran confirms death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dual national
Arabs and other minorities have long said they face discrimination in Iran, a claim the Islamic Republic denies. / Reuters Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 12, 2023

Iran's supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to a Swedish Iranian dual national convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state media reported.

Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Habib Farajollah Chaab abroad, without saying where or how he was captured.

"Chaab was sentenced to death after several court sessions with the presence of his lawyer ... The Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence," Iran's judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

Chaab was charged with leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations" state media reported when his trial began that same year.

RECOMMENDED

He was also charged with being "corrupt on earth", a capital offence under Iran’s strict form of Islamic law, Iranian state media said.

Iran has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, and has accused them of aligning with neighbouring countries rather than Tehran.

Arabs and other minorities have long said they face discrimination in Iran, a claim the Islamic Republic denies. 

READ MORE: Arab countries laud Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to normalise relations

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground