Türkiye hopes that the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire on March 18, will be extended, the country's defence minister said.

"Both sides (Russia and Ukraine) have a positive attitude and we believe that it will be extended," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu’s Editors’ Desk which gathered in the quake-hit southern Hatay province on Sunday.

He reiterated Türkiye's efforts to ensure that the landmark Istanbul deal continues to be implemented and said nearly 24 million tons of grain delivered to those in need via the deal.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Thanks to Turkish efforts, the grain deal was extended for another 120 days, starting on November 19.

