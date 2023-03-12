A large crowd in London has demonstrated in solidarity with Britain's health care workers.

The demonstration by SOS NHS (National Health Service) - a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions - demanded on Saturday, the government make fair pay hikes for health care workers in the face of increasing living costs.

Thousands chanted to voice support for health care workers while carrying banners that read: "End the NHS crisis" and "NHS staff deserve fair pay".

READ MORE:UK ministers to hold talks with unions amid hospital crises

Labour party in attendance

Main opposition Labour party MPs attended along with doctors, nurses and representatives from unions.