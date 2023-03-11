Türkiye's "most wanted PKK terrorist" has been reported killed alongside six other terrorists in a counterterrorism operation carried out by Turkish Armed Forces in the country's southeast.

The Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Hamiyet Yalcınkaya and the other suspects were killed in a January 22 operation in coordination with gendarmerie forces in Sirnak province’s Bestler Dereler region.

"The so-called Botan Field Officer, code-named Leyla Amed, is in a yellow bag. Congratulations to our hero gendarme," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a social media post.

The image accompanying Soylu's post showed three soldiers carrying guns and standing next to an oversized yellow bag with one firearm placed on top.

Yalcınkaya was listed in the red category of the interior ministry’s most wanted list directory, which is divided into five colour-coded categories. Red is the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Saturday's announcement comes a day after the government reported that another operation in Mersin province captured 11 PKK suspects.

