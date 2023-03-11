Several Arab countries have welcomed the announcement of the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran following talks in Beijing.

Following Friday's announcement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry hoped "the agreement will ease tensions in the region and contribute to stabilising and preserving the capabilities of Arab national security."

Iraq said it considers "a new page has been opened in diplomatic relations between the two countries."

The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the deal.

"This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security. We hope in the longer term there’s also potential for increasing economic benefits for all," Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi wrote on Twitter.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the agreement during a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed hope that the agreement would boost security and stability in the region and meet the aspirations of the people in Saudi Arabia, Iran and the entire region.

Other welcoming statements were expressed by the Houthi group in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the occupied Palestinian territories.