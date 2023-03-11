WORLD
Arab countries laud Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to normalise relations
Arab leaders from across the Middle East hope the restoration of ties between the long-time rivals helps advance peace and security in the region.
In a statement following Friday's announcement, Iran and Saudi Arabia thanked the People's Republic of China for hosting and supporting the latest round of peace talks. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 11, 2023

Several Arab countries have welcomed the announcement of the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran following talks in Beijing. 

Following Friday's announcement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry hoped "the agreement will ease tensions in the region and contribute to stabilising and preserving the capabilities of Arab national security."

Iraq said it considers "a new page has been opened in diplomatic relations between the two countries."

The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the deal.

"This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security. We hope in the longer term there’s also potential for increasing economic benefits for all," Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi wrote on Twitter.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the agreement during a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed hope that the agreement would boost security and stability in the region and meet the aspirations of the people in Saudi Arabia, Iran and the entire region.

Other welcoming statements were expressed by the Houthi group in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Seven years of severed ties

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume ties after several days of deliberations between top security officials.

The two neighbouring countries severed ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Al Nimr.

The two countries have been engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore ties. The talks were brokered by Baghdad.

Tehran and Riyadh noted progress but the breakthrough had been elusive until the announcement of a deal on Friday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
