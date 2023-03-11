Tunisian President Kais Saied has said he plans to restore diplomatic relations with Syria, more than a decade after they were broken off in protest of Damascus' repression of political opponents.

The remark came during a sit-down with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, according to a video released by the presidential office on Friday night.

"Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis," Saied said.

He went on to add that the "question of the regime in Syria concerns only the Syrians", rejecting any interference in the affairs and "choices" of others.

Saied had mentioned his intention to "reinforce the diplomatic representation" of Tunisia in Syria back in February.

Diplomatic rupture