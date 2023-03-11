WORLD
Tunisia's Saied plans to restore ties with Syria after over a decade
"Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis," Saied says following a diplomatic rift that began in 2012, long before his term.
Tunisia expelled Syria's ambassador in 2012, when former president Moncef Marzouki was still in office, over the bloody repression of opponents of Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad. / Reuters
March 11, 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied has said he plans to restore diplomatic relations with Syria, more than a decade after they were broken off in protest of Damascus' repression of political opponents.

The remark came during a sit-down with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, according to a video released by the presidential office on Friday night.

"Nothing can justify the absence of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and an ambassador from Syria in Tunis," Saied said.

He went on to add that the "question of the regime in Syria concerns only the Syrians", rejecting any interference in the affairs and "choices" of others.

Saied had mentioned his intention to "reinforce the diplomatic representation" of Tunisia in Syria back in February.

Diplomatic rupture

Tunisia expelled Syria's ambassador in 2012 over the bloody repression of opponents of Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad at the outset of the country's civil war.

The diplomatic rupture, undertaken when former president Moncef Marzouki was still in office, was strongly criticised by the opposition at the time.

In 2015, Tunisia took a step toward re-establishing relations when it designated a consular representative to Assad's regime to "follow" the situation of Tunisians in Syria.

Thousands took to the streets of Tunis in October to protest against a dramatic power grab by Saied that was later enshrined in a new constitution.

For some Tunisians, the moves sparked fears of a return to autocracy, but they were welcomed by others fed up with high inflation, unemployment and political corruption.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
