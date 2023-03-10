WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia, ELN guerrillas agree to begin truce talks
Delegates from both sides meet in Mexico City and agree on a temporary ceasefire to create peaceful conditions ahead of the next round of talks in Cuba.
Colombia, ELN guerrillas agree to begin truce talks
Delegates pose for a picture during the closing of the second round of talks in Mexico. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 10, 2023

Colombia's government and the country's last recognised guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army [ELN], have agreed to begin negotiating a ceasefire, as the two sides wrapped up a second round of peace talks in Mexico.

Both delegations in Mexico City on Friday also agreed on a temporary ceasefire for a better peace process.

The goal is to reach a ceasefire pact based on international humanitarian law, according to an agreement read by a government delegate in the presence of both parties.

"We took the first steps to firm up a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire which will create better conditions for Colombians' mobilisation and participation in the peace process," said the ELN's Pablo Beltran.

Colombia has suffered more than half a century of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

READ MORE:Colombia, ELN rebels to hold next phase of peace talks in Cuba

Peace or surrender deals

The Colombian government resumed peace talks with the ELN after Gustavo Petro became the South American country's first ever left-wing president in August.

RECOMMENDED

Petro has vowed to negotiate peace or surrender deals with remaining rebels and crime gangs and to fully implement a previous accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia [FARC] signed in 2016.

The talks had been suspended by his conservative predecessor Ivan Duque following a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that left 22 people dead.

The next round of talks is due to be held in Cuba, though a date has not yet been announced.

On New Year's Eve, Petro announced a ceasefire, but days later the ELN said it had not agreed to the measure.

Previous negotiations with the ELN faltered on the group's diffuse chain of command and dissent within its ranks, though leaders have said fighters are on board with current talks.

The ELN, founded in 1964 by radical Catholic priests, has some 2,500 combatants and is accused of financing itself through drug trafficking, illegal mining and kidnapping.

Colombia's conflict, which has run for nearly six decades, has killed at least 450,000 people. 

READ MORE:No agreement on ceasefire with government: Colombia's ELN rebels

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body