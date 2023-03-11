A symbol of cross-cultural dialogue, Idris Talha Kartav was just getting started. Idris was building himself into an iconic figure well-known by a legion of Chinese fans from ‘Informal Talks’, a TV show which he starred on.

But on February 6, Idris’s promising life was tragically cut short.

Idris, who at the time was staying at the Grand Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, was one of 52,000plus victims of the twin earthquakes that struck south Türkiye and Syria last month.

Iranian actor and television presenter based in China, Arash Estilaf considered Idris a close friend. “It was a big shock for me,” Arash tells TRT World. “Idris loved his country and loved to help people,” he says.

“He was a very loyal friend,” Arash affirms, noting how Idris always looked to give and never expected anything in return.

They were first introduced to each other over a Chinese hot pot meal before they were supposed to record a TV show in China when Arash discovered how starstruck Idris was. “He said, ‘I really admire you. You are my idol’,” says Arash, adding that Idris was a big fan of his TV shows and had learned Chinese by watching them.

“He was so friendly and cheerful,” recalls another of Idris's friends, Afsin Avci. “I always remember him raising the energy up wherever he was.”

Afsin, who has been organising world-scale influencer summits since 2016, first met Idris in 2018 due to his influencing power in China. Afsin then invited Idris and some of his fellow Chinese KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) to the INFLOW Global Summit 2018.

“Since that day, a close friendship was born between us,” Afsin tells TRT World.

Idris also attended the INFLOW Qatar Summit in 2019, and the next one in Antalya in 2020. “He was always helpful and ready to share his expertise on how we can grow the INFLOW network,” Afsin says, adding that Idris even helped them start their China-related initiatives prior to the pandemic.

Arash highlights that they were not just friends, but doppelgangers too.

“We really look like each other a lot. One of his fans said that he cannot recognise who Arash is and who Idris is,” he laughs, before adding: “With his passing, I lost myself.”