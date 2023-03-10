WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU’s earthquake fundraiser for Türkiye, Syria to be held on March 20
EU has so far allocated $12.7 million in humanitarian aid for immediate needs of the quake victims in Türkiye, and another $10.6 million for Syria.
EU’s earthquake fundraiser for Türkiye, Syria to be held on March 20
More than 46,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on February 6. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 10, 2023

The EU’s fundraiser to support Türkiye and Syria will be held on March 20 instead of March 16, the European Commission has announced.

“The EU and its Member States intend to make a significant pledge for further relief, recovery, and reconstruction in Türkiye and further relief, recovery, and rehabilitation in Syria,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The donors' conference will be co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the Swedish turning presidency of the Council of the EU.

The EU has so far allocated €12 million ($12.7 million) in humanitarian aid for the immediate needs of the population in Türkiye, and another €10 million for Syria.

RECOMMENDED

More than 47,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on February 6, according to officials.

They also rattled several neighbouring countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria, where nearly 3,500 people were killed, according to combined figures given by both the regime and opposition.

READ MORE: President Erdogan says 488,000 homes will be built for quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm