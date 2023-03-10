Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore ties and to reopen respective diplomatic missions after talks in China, state media in both countries reported, seven years after relations were severed.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said on Friday, citing a joint statement.

The official Saudi Press Agency also published the statement.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the country in 2016 following the Saudi execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had travelled to Beijing on Monday for "intensive negotiations with his Saudi counterpart in China in order to finally resolve the problems between Tehran and Riyadh", IRNA said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the Middle East, including in Yemen where the Houthi rebels are backed by Tehran, and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

Iraq, a neighbour to both countries, had hosted several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia since April 2021.