WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Firing incident' kills soldiers at military station in northern India
Officials say the incident at a military compound in the country's Punjab state did not appear to be a terrorist attack.
'Firing incident' kills soldiers at military station in northern India
Military officials say an operation is underway. / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 12, 2023

Four people have been killed in a "firing incident" inside a military station in the northern Indian state of Punjab, according to officials. 

An army spokesman said early Wednesday in a statement that the incident was reported around 4.35 a.m. local time (2305GMT) inside a military station in Bathinda district.

"The military station's quick reaction teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement said, adding that a search operation is in progress.

The spokesman said four deaths were reported, and "further details are being ascertained."

RECOMMENDED

Bathinda's top police official Gulneet Singh Khurana told local news broadcaster NDTV that a police team is waiting outside the military station and that the army has not cleared their entry yet.

"However, he said it did not appear to be a terrorist attack and that it could be an "internal matter.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire