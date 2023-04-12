At least 15 suspects have been arrested in Istanbul by security teams as part of anti-terror operations against the terror groups Daesh and Al Qaeda.

Anti-terror police launched simultaneous operations at 12 different locations in Istanbul against “foreign terrorist fighters,” said security sources on Wednesday, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The 15 people arrested in the operation were all foreign nationals, it added.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organisation multiple times.