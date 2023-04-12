WORLD
Israel limiting rights of 'Holy Fire' worshippers - Greek Orthodox Church
Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church say Israel is unfairly limiting worshippers' rights by limiting attendance to celebrate the Easter "Holy Fire" ceremony in the ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem.
The 12th-century ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre, is where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 12, 2023

The Greek Orthodox Church has accused Israeli police of infringing on the freedom of worshippers with "heavy-handed” restrictions on how many pilgrims can attend the “Holy Fire” ceremony amid soaring tensions.

Israeli police said on Wednesday that the limits are needed for safety during Saturday's celebration at the ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the 12th-century holy site where Jesus is believed to have been crucified, buried and resurrected.

Saturday's “Holy Fire” ceremony coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Sabbath.

In years past, strict capacity limits on the typically teeming event in and around the revered church have added to tensions in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, where Jews, Christians and Muslims share their holy sites.

Israel imposed similar restrictions on the “Holy Fire” event last year and says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site left 45 people dead. 

Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

Saturday’s “Holy Fire” celebration comes during violent Israeli military raids on the holy site of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. The raids spiraled into a regional confrontation between Israel and Gaza.

Failed negotiations 

Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that on the Saturday before Easter, a miraculous flame appears inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Church officials told reporters in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday that negotiations with the police over their "heavy-handed" restrictions had failed.

“After many attempts made in good will, we are not able to coordinate with the Israeli authorities as they are enforcing unreasonable restrictions on access to the Holy Sepulchre,” the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem said. The restrictions “will limit access to the Christians, to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and to the Holy Light ceremony.”

Israeli police officials acknowledged that they are increasing security and blocking some routes into the dense Old City and that attendance is limited in the ancient church and courtyard. But in a conference call with reporters, officials said the attendance limits — 1,800 people inside the church which Greek Orthodox officials said was a fraction of previous years — were set by the church.

Since the rise this year of Israel’s most right-wing government in history, Christians say their 2,000-year-old community in the Holy Land has come under increasing attack.

SOURCE:AP
