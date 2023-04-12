April 10, 2023, marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the violent conflict in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.

So what exactly were the Troubles that lasted almost three decades and killed more than 3500 people?

READ MORE: Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark 1998 peace deal anniversary

Catholic-Protestant divide

The roots of the Troubles date back to 1921, when the Republic of Ireland became independent from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland was founded. Protestant loyalists wanted the territory to remain under British rule, while Catholic nationalists wanted to unite with the newly-established Republic of Ireland.

Life in Northern Ireland was strictly divided between Catholics and Protestants. Catholics in Northern Ireland began to feel increasingly discriminated against because of a lack of political representation, poverty, unemployment and house evictions.

There were also attacks by the militant Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) on Catholic properties. This resulted in civil rights marches and demonstrations, which began in 1968 and continued in the coming decades.

Marches, clashes and riots

The first civil rights march on August 24, 1968, in Dungannon – a small town in Tyrone County – was triggered by a housing discrimination incident when a Protestant woman was given a house instead of two large Catholic families.

It was followed by the People’s Democracy March on January 1-4, 1969. A group, primarily students, walked about 120 km from the capital Belfast to Derry – Northern Ireland’s second-largest city. The protesters were attacked by militant Protestants several times during the march.

The marches turned into riots when the police were seen as taking sides with Protestant loyalists– those engaged in enforcing the law did not protect the nationalists during demonstrations, attacked some Catholic homes and even beat some Catholics to death.

The more militant among the North Ireland nationalists responded with violence on August 12 1969 – attacking a loyalist march with stones and petrol bombs. Police action on the nationalists, with tear gas and water cannons, sparked a three-day conflict between the rivals which has come to be known as the Battle of Bogside.

Soon, fighting spread all over Northern Ireland and the federal government of the United Kingdom was forced to deploy British troops as a peacekeeping force in the riot-hit areas.