The Sudanese army has warned of what it described as a "mobilisation of forces and redeployment" by the Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

In a statement in the early hours of Thursday, the army said the RSF's movements represent a "clear violation of law".

The RSF said in an earlier statement that it deploys across the country as part of its normal duties.

A ruthless band of the country's largest paramilitary troops, the RSF was established in 2013 to fight armed rebel groups in the country's war-torn Darfur region where Khartoum used some of the country's Arab tribes organised under Janjaweed militias against rebel groups to suppress the rebellion.

While the initial purpose for creating the RSF was to develop a military instrument against Darfur rebels, later on, the paramilitary group has been used in the crackdowns against protests and other rebel activities across Sudan.