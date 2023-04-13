WORLD
Firefighters killed, injured in garment factory fire in Pakistan
Massive factory fire caused the garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi to collapse, pinning the firefighters who had almost extinguished the blaze when the accident happened.
FILE - Deadly factory fires are a common incident in Pakistan, where safety rules are now strictly implemented by authorities. / AP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
April 13, 2023

A least four firefighters died and nearly a dozen others injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi, rescue officials and police said on Thursday.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse, was not immediately known, police said. 

Earlier, heavy gray smoke suddenly rose from the factory. 

Firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze when the collapse occurred.

Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of the firefighters from the rubble of the factory.

Several firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene in an industrial area of the city, where many factories are located, officials said. 

Officers were also assessing the impact of the fire at an adjacent building.

Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are common.

In August 2021, at least 10 people were killed in a massive fire at a chemical factory in Karachi.

In the deadliest such incident, 260 people were killed in 2012 after being trapped inside a garment factory when a fire broke out.

READ MORE: More than dozen dead in Pakistan road accident

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
