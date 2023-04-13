It might be unimaginable for many to think that one thousand and four hundred years ago, there were no Muslims following Islam, which is today the world’s second-biggest religion and will probably be the largest faith by 2075.

This enormous change started on Laylat al-Qadr – which means the Night of Destiny – in 610 CE when Prophet Muhammed, a native of Mecca in today’s Saudi Arabia, received the first divine word from Allah through the mediation of Archangel Gabriel, according to the Islamic faith.

With the Night of Destiny, Prophet Muhammed’s life and world history irreversibly and fundamentally changed. Within a short period, the new faith won many converts – first in Mecca and then Medina, another city where Muslims migrated in 622 under the paganist pressure of the Meccan aristocracy.

Then, the Islamic faith spread from the Peninsula of Arabia to many other regions – from the Middle East to Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the subcontinent – drawing millions of new believers into the congregation.

“Qadr Night marks the night on which the Prophet Muhammad first received revelation, transforming him from a regular Meccan in Arabia into a Prophet to all mankind. This was a momentous event in the history of humanity,” Usaama al Azami, a British-Muslim academic and a lecturer in Contemporary Islamic Studies at Oxford, tells TRT World.

But the transformation was not easy for the Prophet, who was terrified by the experience of receiving the first Quranic revelations from God in the Hira Cave, located in Mount Nour (Jabal al-Nour in Arabic) near Mecca.

Before the divine revelation, Mohammed went to the Hira Cave occasionally to seek refuge from Mecca’s noisy urban life and contemplate the meaning of life and his own mission in the world.

For the 40-year-old Meccan, it was a staggering experience, “an overwhelming and terrifying event”, as Azami puts it.

Enbiya Yildirim, a member of the High Council of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, cites the documented life and times of Prophet Muhammad to throw light on the event.

“That was an extraordinary experience. In their lives, people don’t see extraordinary entities (in the Prophet’s case Gabriel) emerge and tell them extraordinary things,” Yildirim tells TRT World. “He asked himself whether he was dreaming or losing his mind (when he faced the Archangel.”

Anyone who experienced what the Prophet went through on the Qadr Night would question himself, and doubts would emerge about their mental health, says Yildirim. The Prophet also had a similar experience, he adds. “He almost came apart at the seams.”

Calming presence

At this crucial moment of the Prophet’s life, his wife Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, a woman with uncharacteristic sensibility, played a critical role in calming and assuring him that he had not lost his mental faculty.

After he reached home, he asked Khadijah to wrap him in a garment and asked her what she thought about his experience. Her response to the Prophet, who always wanted to remind his companions that he was a servant of God like them and the messenger, reinstated his confidence in his enormous task.

“You have not wronged anyone in your entire life. You do good and avoid any wrongdoing. You always respect people’s rights. If you experienced this extraordinary event, it has to do with the Almighty Creator. As a result, don’t worry about yourself, she told the Prophet,” says Yildirim.