It’s a Saturday afternoon, and the family of Baba Abdullahi is gathered in their living room in the northern Nigerian city of Kano.

The Turkish hit serial ‘Ertugrul’ is playing on the TV. Abdullahi, the family patriarch, interprets the dialogues and the context of the scenes patiently for his wife and children, none of whom know the Turkish language.

Abdullahi does not know the language very well, but he has picked up words and phrases through a regular viewing of Turkish serials and movies, which have become big hits in Muslim-majority north Nigeria.

Though the Abdullahis are watching an original version of the series – downloaded from a streaming service – across the region, Turkish serials translated into the local Hausa language are drawing new viewers and creating a huge fan base in the African country.

Most people speak Hausa in Nigeria and is also one of the most used in Africa after Swahili.

“The film is highly intriguing. It’s awesome and meaningful,” Abdullahi tells TRT Afrika, referring to the TV series on Ertugrul, one of the most famous Turkish warriors of the 13th century and father of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

In northern Nigeria, household names include the Turkish films ‘Adini Sen Koy’, translated as ‘Tarkon Kauna’ in Hausa, ‘Elimi Birakma’ (Rayuwata) and ‘Boyle Bitmesin’ (My Gift of Life).

On YouTube and Netflix, the most-watched Turkish shows and ‘Muhtesem Yuzyil’ (The Magnificent Century) and ‘Resurrection Ertugrul’ (Dirilis Ertugrul), a globally popular show that even inspired a series of statues in Pakistan.

‘Decent’ entertainment

Nigeria’s film industry – called Nollywood – is the world’s second-largest after Bollywood, churning out hundreds of movies every year that cater to a large audience around Africa, who primarily relied on pirated CDs and DVDs to watch the mostly pulp fiction in their homes.

With the proliferation of streaming services and increasing internet penetration in recent years, Nigerians are increasingly taking to Mexican and South Korean films and web series, besides retaining their love for Bollywood masala. Also gaining popularity are movies made in Hausa by an industry called Kannywood, named after the largest city in the north where it is located.

But the biggest success story must surely be the cult following achieved by Turkish shows, much more relatable socially and culturally to the Muslim population of north Nigeria than, perhaps, shows from any other country.

Fatima, who gave only her first name, says she loves Turkish serials because they are “decent” and that she was not embarrassed to watch them with her children. “You will not see anything immoral,” the mother of two tells TRT Afrika.