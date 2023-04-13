Israel has established the ‘National Guard’ under the direct command of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a force described by human rights groups as "a private, armed militia" raised solely to target Palestinians.

In fact, Ben-Gvir named only Palestinian communities in Israel for the National Guard's planned deployments, as well as along the boundaries with the occupied West Bank.

But who will Ben-Gvir pick to head the force, comprising 2,000 personnel? It appears his leading candidate is 43-year-old retired colonel Avinoam Emunah, known for his extreme views against Palestinians.

During his military career, Emunah served in the elite paratroopers and rose to command the infamous Unit 101 of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), tasked with carrying out violent raids and attacks against Palestinians between 1953 and 1954.

As part of the unit, Emunah engaged in “heavy fighting and widespread repression campaigns against Palestinians during the Second Intifada, the invasion of Lebanon in 2006 and the war on Gaza in 2014,” writes Israeli columnist Shir Hever.

Hever, a board member of the pacifist group Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East, said Emunan’s “military career set him on a path of rapid advancement”.

Emunan was the commander of the Israeli military's tactical command school and then headed the Hermon division in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

But he is best known for his command during Israel's assault on Gaza in 2014, dubbed “Operation Protective Edge”, which killed between 2,125 to 2,310 Palestinians and awarded Emunah the commanding general's medal.

Known for his strict religious stance, Emunah’s last name ironically means “faith” in Hebrew. He even credits his success in the offensive to miracles, author Rogel Alpher wrote in an opinion piece for an Israeli media outlet.

He even made headlines for refusing a female spokesperson for the brigade due to his religious beliefs.

His provocative and hateful rhetoric against Palestinians was infamously shown in social media videos of his address to troops in Gaza during the 2014 offensive.

“It’s going to be much less pleasant tonight to be an Arab,” Emunah is heard saying to the sound of laughter and applause.

He said the troops would see Palestinians fleeing and ordered them to “kill them as they run away.” His troops clapped and responded, “Yes, sir”.

Further egging them on, Emunah encouraged his forces to “smile” and to try to “enjoy” the slaughter of “Arabs”.

Passion for use of force

Alpter said Emunah’s “order to commit murder” demonstrates that for him, war is “a duck hunt” without any regard for international law.