It was a balmy Moroccan autumn day on October 27, 2013, when Sam Goncolo, 31, descended the aircraft that flew him into Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

Sam had travelled over 2,000 km from Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, to study International Relations at a Moroccan university.

Sam’s plan was to emigrate to Europe after his studies.

Like most migrants, he had left his home country in a desperate bid to escape grinding poverty and get the ‘dream’ life.

But many of those who travel from Liberia and other African countries are misinformed of a fast path to wealth.

In Liberia, the misinformation stems from the country’s economic situation as it battles to recover from the aftermaths of two bloody civil wars that ravaged the country between 1989 and 2003, killing over 200,000 people.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), over 200,000 Liberians leave the country every year in search of a better future.

“There was so much expectation back home. My parents are poor and not working. They were counting on me to make it big out there in Europe,” he recalls.

But upon graduating from university, Sam had a change of heart. He completely abandoned his lofty dream of Europe and returned home to Liberia. He also convinced and helped other migrants return to their home countries.

A global emergency

Sam’s resolve to stay in Morocco or travel across the Mediterranean into Europe after his studies began to waver after several interactions with African migrants stranded in the North African country.

As of 2023, the United Nations Refugee Agency says, over 22,000 migrants are currently in Morocco.

According to the World Bank, six countries in Northern Africa – Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia – have historically been and remain significant countries of migrant destination, transit and departure to Europe.

By mid-2020, the North African sub-region hosted an estimated 3.2 million international migrants, nearly 61 percent of whom were either from the same sub-region or other African sub-regions.

“I was moved by the stories of these migrants and the difficult journeys they’ve been on. I saw young and extremely talented people who had so much to offer to their home countries but have suffered so much on a very perilous journey… and all for what?” Sam tells TRT Afrika.

Desperate journeys

In 2017, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that up to 40 migrants died of thirst in northern Niger when their vehicle broke down during an attempt to reach Europe via Libya. Nigerien officials said babies and women were among the 44 migrants found dead.

The IOM further reported in December 2022 that more than 5,600 people have died or gone missing trying to cross the Sahara Desert in the last eight years, with 110 migrant deaths recorded in Chad.

In April 2022, the UN reported that more than 3,000 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, hoping to reach Europe.

“I had seen the conditions of the migrants. Many were homeless and sleeping out in the heat or cold. Many of them with children were ill. I interacted with them, and many of them were young and talented. Many had amazing business ideas. They had everything that should have helped them succeed in their home countries.”

“But they had been misinformed and embarked on this journey that wasn’t at all what it promised. I made up my mind to henceforth work to get them back on the right path, and this begins with them heading back home.”

The birth of Sam’s daughter made his resolve to return to Liberia even firmer.

“I realised that after my graduation, if I should travel to Europe, I would become exactly like one of these migrants, embarking on dangerous routes and ending up homeless because I do not have the right documentation. I couldn’t imagine putting my child through such a terrible condition”.

According to data from UNICEF, the number of migrant children increased from around 24 million from 1990–2000 by 50 per cent to 36 million in 2020.

UNICEF also estimates that more than one child dies every day along the perilous Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy. In general, more than 29,000 migrant deaths have been recorded for 2021, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Kingsley Okoye, an Immigration lawyer in the West African country of Nigeria, tells TRT Afrika, “Many are forced to leave because of the harsh economic and sometimes political climate in their home countries.”

Nigeria has seen at least 1.7 million citizens emigrate in the year 2020 alone, according to the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs. “Some of these youngsters sell all they have to pay for plane tickets, hoping to make it big over there,” Kingsley adds.