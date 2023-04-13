Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank.

The coastguard said on Thursday that 14 more bodies of migrants were discovered, including six women, during search operations, as well as the body of the boat's Tunisian captain.

It also announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.

Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman for the court of Sfax which is investigating the tragedy, said that the 15 bodies had been trapped under the boat.

The spokesman for the National Guard also announced Thursday that 41 Tunisian migrants and asylum seekers, including five women and nine children, had been "rescued" off the coast of Sousse.

World's deadliest migration route

Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, have drowned off Tunisia in recent weeks in desperate attempts to reach Europe.