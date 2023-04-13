Russia has said that a possible prisoner swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich can only be considered after he is put on trial, despite efforts by the United States to push for his release.

Gershkovich was arrested last month after Russia's Federal Security Service accused him of gathering classified information about a military factory, a claim that the WSJ and the United States have rejected as false.

"The question of exchanging anyone can be considered after the court delivers its verdict specifically on this or that charge," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Thursday.

"As for an exchange, we have a special channel for this, the security services deal with it, and they will continue to deal with this matter," he said.

