Türkiye lambasts France for hosting PKK/YPG terror group ringleaders
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says it is the best example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism after French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with YPG representative.
Cavusoglu's remarks came a day after a French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with YPG representative in France. / AA
By Abid Sultan
April 13, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has condemned France for hosting ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, saying it is "best example of hypocrisy" in the fight against terrorism.

"The PKK is on the EU terror list. It has been recognised as a terrorist organisation. It is also a terrorist organisation in France. Unfortunately, in France, senators and deputies come together with these terrorists, the representatives of the bloody terrorist organisation."

 They give them rewards.

"This is the best example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu's remarks came a day after a French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with YPG representative in France.

Supporting terrorists

"They call them terrorists on one hand and support them on the other. This is not only happening in France but also in the US. Moreover, their support is not limited to this level," he added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
