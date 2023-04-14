Friday, April 14, 2023

Ukraine secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support its ongoing fight against Russia amid "fruitful meetings" in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters.

Shmyhal met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank as well as top US officials, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

He said Ukraine received new pledges of additional support from Switzerland, Denmark, and a number of other countries during the meetings, as well as an agreement from US aircraft maker Boeing to relieve Ukrainian companies of $200 million in previous commitments.

Kiev expected to receive more support during an upcoming conference in London, he added.

For more updates👇

1918 GMT — Eight killed, 21 injured in Russian missile attacks: Ukraine

The death toll in Russian shelling of an apartment block in the east Ukrainian city Sloviansk has risen to eight including a toddler, the governor of the Donetsk region said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk region, said on social media that Russia attacked Slovyansk with S-300 missiles.

A two-year-old pulled from the rubble of a block of flats shelled by Russia in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk died in an ambulance, authorities said.

"The child died in the ambulance," Daria Zarivna, a presidential communications adviser, said on Telegram.

1819GMT —Ukraine says remains united with US, partners

Ukraine remains united with the United States and other partners in its ongoing military fight against Russia's offensive, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters.

Asked about the leaked US intelligence, Shmyhal said no Russian disinformation would disrupt Ukraine's battle for its country.

1800GMT — UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine, and Türkiye to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a UN spokesman said.

The United Nations has said no ships were inspected on Tuesday under the deal - agreed in July last year - "as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities." Inspections resumed on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has written letters to the parties and we are diligently working in close collaboration with Türkiye to maintain the continuation of the vital agreement," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1434 GMT — Russia says trying to seize Bakhmut's western districts

Russia has said it was pushing to take the western districts of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, as sources told AFP Ukraine was still sending in fresh troops.

Moscow has been trying to capture Bakhmut since last summer in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia began its offensive more than a year ago.

On Friday, the Russian defence ministry said mercenaries from the Wagner paramilitary outfit were advancing further into the city, supported by Moscow's air force.

"Wagner assault units are conducting high-intensity combat operations to conquer the western districts of the city," it said in a statement.

Russian airborne troops were "providing support to assault squads and halting the enemy's attempts to deliver ammunition to the city and bring in reserves."

1426 GMT — UK, Ukrainian leaders discuss efforts to accelerate military support

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed ramping up military support to Kiev in a phone call.

Sunak’s office said the leaders discussed the latest situation on the battlefield “and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.”

Discussing the efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, Sunak said the UK and its allies “needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes. That included increasing interoperability with NATO both in the short and long term.”

1306 GMT — Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Belarusian air force crews have completed their training for using tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia's plan to deploy the weapons to its ally Belarus amid the fighting in neighbouring Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry released a video in which a Belarusian pilot said that the training course in Russia had given the crews of the Belarusian air force's Su-25 ground attack jets the necessary skills for using the weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last month that Moscow planned to put some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

1231 GMT — Russia builds up provisions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

Russian forces have brought large amounts of provisions and water supplies to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which they captured in southeastern Ukraine last year, Kiev's state atomic agency said.

Energoatom said the move might indicate Russia is preparing to barricade employees inside because of an acute shortage of qualified staff at Europe's largest nuclear plant and Ukraine's much-expected counter-offensive.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

1101 GMT — UK PM Sunak denounces Ukrainian POW beheading video

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has denounced a video purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, saying those responsible should be brought to book.

Downing Street said Sunak told Zelenskyy in a call that the footage was "abhorrent".

"The prime minister said the video was appalling and those responsible had to be held to account," a statement read.

Russia announced on Thursday that it was opening a preliminary probe into the footage, which has sparked fury in Ukraine.

1048 GMT — West still has time to solve grain deal issues: Russian diplomat

The West still has time to remove "obstacles" hindering the implementation of the Black Sea grain export deal before a deadline on May 18, senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov has said.

The Türkiye-brokered deal was renewed for 60 days last month, but Russia has signalled it may not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

"(The deal) needs to be implemented in full, as agreed in Istanbul in July 2022. There is still some time for the West to remove obstacles to the full implementation of the arrangements," Ulyanov said on the Telegram messaging app.

1040 GMT — US defence chief heads to Sweden, Germany to discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with his counterparts in Sweden and Germany next week, including hosting a Ukraine-related defence meeting with top officials from nearly 50 countries, the Pentagon has said in a statement.

In Sweden, the Pentagon chief on April 19 "will discuss security-related topics of mutual interest between our two nations and speak with senior Swedish defence and government officials," the statement said.

In Germany, Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will host the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on April 21 to "discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and continue our close coordination on providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect themselves against Russia's continued aggression," the Pentagon said.