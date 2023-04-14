Mexico has agreed with US officials to drastically reduce the flow of precursor chemicals arriving into Mexico and the United States during security meetings in Washington this week, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Both countries committed to dismantling the fentanyl supply chain and Sinaloa and Jalisco, new generation drug cartels, in both countries, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The Mexican delegation also asked Washington for a task force to monitor and "substantially" reduce the flow of arms from the United States to Mexico, according to Ebrard.

"We are going to redouble the step both countries in the Bicentennial Agreement," he tweeted.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid trafficked by Mexican cartels that has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States.

America's problem