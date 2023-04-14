China has made relations with Brazil a diplomatic priority, President Xi Jinping told visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing, state media reported.

Lula is on an official visit to China from April 12-15 and was scheduled to hold a meeting with Xi on Friday.

The meeting comes a day after Lula lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.

The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies - ditching the dollar as an intermediary - is in China to boost ties with his country's top trading partner and spread his message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage.

He was greeted by Xi on Friday afternoon at a red carpet ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China.

Earlier, Lula took aim at the US dollar, criticising its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions.

"Who decided the dollar would be the (world's) currency?" Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

"Why can't a bank like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other BRICS countries?...

Today, countries have to chase after dollars to export, when they could be exporting in their own currencies."

Lula also had strong words for the International Monetary Fund, alluding to accusations the IMF forces overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries like Brazil's neighbour Argentina in exchange for bailout loans.

"No bank should be asphyxiating countries' economies the way the IMF is doing now with Argentina, or the way they did with Brazil for a long time and every third-world country," he said.

"No leader can work with a knife to their throat because (their country) owes money."

'Brazil is back!'