Pakistan has announced financial support from the United Arab Emirates and China totalling $1.3 billion, giving the ailing economy a shot in the arm as it seeks to meet conditions for the resumption of an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that the UAE had promised a billion dollars to prop up Pakistan's forex reserves - which at their current level of $4.04 billion can barely pay for four weeks of imports.

China on Friday released $300 million to Pakistan - the last tranche of a $1.3 billion rollover loan, Dar said.

"UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US$ one billion to Pakistan," Dar tweeted.

He added that the country's central bank was preparing the documentation to receive the deposit.

READ M0RE: Must 'agree' to tough IMF conditions, Pakistan PM warns struggling nation

Crumbling economy

Pakistan signed a $6.5 billion bailout package with the IMF in 2019, but has repeatedly reneged on conditions and so far just $3 billion has been released.