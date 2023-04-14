Iran's president has delivered an unprecedented speech to an annual pro-Palestine rally in the besieged Gaza — a rare display of Tehran importance to the Hamas which governs the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Speaking virtually on Friday to hundreds of people gathered at a football stadium in Gaza City, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi urged Palestinians to press on with their anti-occupation struggle against Israel.

In his speech, Raisi struck a hard line against the Palestinian Authority's recent bilateral meetings with Israel in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt.

"The initiative to self-determination is today in the hands of the Palestinian fighters," Raisi said, dismissing the Palestinian Authority that rules parts of the occupied West Bank not controlled by Israel.

A surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank after an unprovoked Israeli police raid on the holy Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem last week have served to undermine the summits, which sought to de-escalate soaring tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Raisi addressed the crowds of Palestinians on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, or Al Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, which falls on the final Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE:Al Quds Day: Thousands hold pro-Palestinian rallies across Middle East

Solidarity with Palestine