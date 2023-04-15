Arab Gulf foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah, along with their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, have discussed the Syria crisis and Damascus' possible return to the Arab League but no decision was taken, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Arab diplomats however agreed that the region must play a "leading role" in efforts to broker a solution to Syria's crisis, the Saudi ministry said early on Saturday.

The diplomats discussed the "importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis", the ministry statement added.

Some Arab states, including regional heavyweights Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have mended ties with Damascus, in contrast to 2011 when many Western and Arab states boycotted Syria's Bashar al Assad in 2011 over his brutal crackdown on protests.

However, Syria's broader normalisation with the Arab world remains a sensitive issue for several countries.

Earlier this week, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the original basis for the 2011 suspension of Syria's membership in the Arab League still stands.

Syria's civil war has killed more than half a million people and forced about half of Syria's pre-war population from their homes.

On Wednesday, in the latest sign of an easing in tensions with Damascus, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Jeddah, the first such visit since the war began.

Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart discussed "the necessary steps" to end Damascus's isolation, according to a Saudi statement on Wednesday.