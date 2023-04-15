TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space
The IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defence, disaster management, environment and urbanisation, and agriculture and forestry while in orbit.
Türkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space
IMECE is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
April 15, 2023

Türkiye has launched its first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite IMECE into space.

The launch of IMECE took place early on Saturday at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California and was carried out by SpaceX.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite was due to blast off early on Friday but the launch was delayed due to bad weather.

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK).

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking after the launch of the satellite, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said  Türkiye carried out the design, production, assembly, integration and tests of IMECE itself.

With the launch of IMECE and planned launch of Türksat 6A, the number of Türkiye's satellites in space will reach 10, Erdogan said.

In a statement, the Industry and Technology Ministry said that IMECE "will operate in orbit simultaneously with sun at an altitude of 680 kilometres (422.5 miles)," providing high-resolution satellite imagery to Türkiye.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation