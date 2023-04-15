A flight carrying Houthi rebel prisoners of war left Saudi Arabia bound for Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

The flight from the southern Saudi city of Abha took off before 9 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday carrying 120 former detainees, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.

Photos published by news agencies later showed the prisoners landing in Sanaa.

The flights are part of a large-scale, multi-day exchange that comes as peace talks have raised hopes for an end to Yemen's eight-year-old war between Iran-backed rebels and a Saudi-led coalition.

Nearly 900 detainees are expected to be released as part of the operation, the ICRC has said.

On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and the Houthi-held capital, reuniting with their families ahead of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Yemen's former defence minister as well as the brother of the ex-president were among those freed.

