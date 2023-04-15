WORLD
Blinken: US intel leak has not affected cooperation with allies, partners
The leak of military intelligence records online is believed to be the most serious US security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.
The Pentagon has called the latest leak a "deliberate, criminal act." / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
April 15, 2023

The leaking of top secret military intelligence records online has not affected Washington's cooperation with its partners and allies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Speaking at a press conference in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Saturday, Blinken said the United States has engaged with its partners and allies on the issue.

"Based on conversations that I've had, I have not heard anything that would affect our cooperation with allies and partners," Blinken said, adding that he has heard "appreciation" for the steps that Washington has taken.

A 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard accused of leaking top secret military intelligence records online was charged on Friday with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material.

'Deliberate, criminal act'

President Joe Biden said on Friday he ordered investigators to determine why the alleged leaker had access to the sensitive information, which included records showing purported details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and embarrassed Washington by revealing its spying on allies.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was arrested by armed FBI agents at his home on Thursday.

The Pentagon has called the latest leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

The leak did not come to light until it was reported by theNew York Timesearlier this month even though the documents were posted on a social media website weeks earlier.

The leak is believed to be the most serious US security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
